TWIN FALLS — The City Council on Monday overturned the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a fourplex development in western Twin Falls.
The Council voted 6-0 to grant a special use permit allowing Kaitlyn Courts LLC to construct up to eight fourplexes on some farmland southwest of the intersection of Rose Street and Borah Avenue. The permit had previously been denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission after residents expressed concerns about traffic impacts. The applicant appealed the decision, and residents spoke again at Monday’s hearing.
“Everyone in the world has two cars now, so they have to park on the street,” resident Randy Steel told the City Council.
His fear was that Rose Street, which is offset slightly from the development’s entrance, would be used as an automatic exit for fourplex residents.
Tim Vawser with EHM Engineers agreed that Rose Street does seem narrow with the on-street parking, but he believed the impacts to the street would not be detrimental.
Another resident had concerns about potential noise coming from the 32-unit development.
“It’s a nice quiet neighborhood and this is going to bring significant change,” Borah Avenue resident Elizabeth Kramer said.
But the City Council agreed the development was in conformance with the city’s plan for growth and with city codes. Furthermore, it will be an infill project that fulfills a housing need, City Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said.
“I know that more traffic is always a problem when you’re in a quiet neighborhood,” she said.
Councilman Christopher Reid suggested that city staff look at improving the intersection of Filer Avenue and Martin Street to encourage residents to use that intersection instead of the one with Rose Street.
Councilwoman Nikki Boyd was not present. Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Approved the appointment of Shayne Nope as the city attorney.
- Appointed the Planning and Zoning Commission to take on the roles of the Traffic Safety Commission.
- Waived a non-conforming building expansion permit process for a home at 347 Polk St.
- Approved the use of reserve funds to purchase a public safety radio system and to enter into an agreement with Federal Engineering for consulting services.
