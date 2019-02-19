TWIN FALLS — The City Council on Tuesday will consider whether it will have a public hearing on a proposed increase to vehicle fees at Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is recommending the Council schedule a public hearing to increase the fee to $5 per vehicle. The city currently collects a $3 fee for vehicles to enter those parks between April and September. That money goes into a general fund to cover the operation and maintenance of the two parks.
The current fund balance for Shoshone Falls is approximately $520,000, Parks and Recreation Department Director Wendy Davis said in her report. The 2019 budget for maintenance, operations and capital improvement projects is $206,450.
According to information the city provided to the Times-News, the fund brought in revenues of $318,685 and had expenses of $160,917 in the 2018 fiscal year.
Davis said increasing the fee to $5 would generate an estimated revenue increase of around $187,911, based on last year’s fee collections. That money would be spent over time on road and parking lot repairs and ADA access at Dierkes Lake Park. Those projects do not have solid cost estimates at this time.
City spokesman Joshua Palmer said the road to the parks does require significant reconstruction to make it safer for visitors.
If the Council approves, the city would schedule a public hearing on the proposed fee increase.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Receive an update on Southern Idaho Economic Development.
- Consider a request to approve the concession agreement with Steva LLC to operate and manage Twin Falls Golf Club.
- Consider a request to award a contract to Insituform Technologies LLC for a cured-in-place pipe sewer project in the downtown alleyways.
- Receive an update, and possibly take action, on the current state of the city’s recycling program.
- Adjourn into executive session to communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.
