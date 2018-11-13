TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls may buy land along the canyon rim in order to make Canyon Springs Grade safer and to extend the Canyon Rim trail.
At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council will be asked to consider a purchase and sale agreement with Katherine B. Breckenridge. If approved, the city would pay $300,000 for real property and agree to extend sewer and water connections to Breckenridge’s property by September 2019. In exchange, Twin Falls would get about 1.5 acres of canyon-rim property.
The city has plans to do some rock fall mitigation along Canyon Springs Grade, but its 25-foot easement along the rim has shrunk due to rainstorms and previous rock falls. The remaining easement is too steep for crews to perform work, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said in his report. The land purchase would solve access issues for the project.
“At the conclusion of the project, the City will be able to use this area to complete this section of the Canyon Rim Trail,” Rothweiler said in his report. “The City has already started the conversation with MaVTEC on partnering on this project.”
Upon completion of that portion of Canyon Rim Trail, the city would vacate a 15-foot bike path easement that crosses the south portion of Breckenridge’s property.
The Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 203 Main Ave. E. Also during the meeting, the Council will consider a request to change how it awards the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants to nonprofits each year.
City staff’s proposed grant process would require nonprofits to align their requests with council priorities and the city’s strategic plan. Grant awards would be limited to a maximum amount and would be awarded on an all-or-nothing basis using a committee’s recommendations and a scoring matrix.
Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring Nov. 14 as Apprenticeship Day in the city of Twin Falls.
- Consider a request to approve the use of contingency funds in the amount of $9,750 for the design and implementation of a fire battalion chief and fire captain assessment center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.