TWIN FALLS — Long queues, a nearby roundabout and driver inattention have created a problem intersection in northern Twin Falls.
The city asked the Idaho Transportation Department to look into potential improvements at the lights where Blue Lakes Boulevard North crosses Fillmore Street and Bridgeview Boulevard — just southwest of the I.B. Perrine Bridge. On Monday, Keller Associates will present its findings to the City Council.
“In particular, there is concern with traffic backing up on Fillmore when motorists are attempting to make a left turn onto Blue Lakes,” ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said in an email to the Times-News.
In its analysis, Keller Associates found there were 22 crashes at the intersection between 2012 and 2016. Fifteen of those were rear-end crashes because drivers were following too closely or not paying attention.
The firm studied five potential improvement scenarios the city and ITD could try to improve the intersection in the short term. These included adding lanes, flashing yellow arrows or both.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will consider:
- A request to purchase a Surface Pro with contingency funds for the new attorney at the cost of $2,462.15.
- A request to award the contract of the sludge truck chassis purchase to Schow’s Truck Center of Burley in the amount of $119,084.
