TWIN FALLS — Title 10 is old. The section of city code that regulates zoning and development hasn’t seen significant updates this century.
“There have been updates, small changes to it, but for the most part it’s basically the same that it was in 1981,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said.
That means Title 10 is outdated in a number of ways, so Planning and Zoning is rewriting it and bringing it into the 21st century. The department has been gradually rewriting the code in sections over the past five years, and public hearings will begin early next year. Planning and Zoning wants to hear feedback on the rewrite draft, which is available on the city website.
Some of the updates to Title 10 will cut out useless definitions. It’s probably a safe bet that there won’t be applications for new telegraph stations anytime soon. The current Title 10 includes references to sanitariums, too.
But other changes would have more of an impact and help align Title 10 with the city’s comprehensive plan. For instance, Planning and Zoning wants to ease obstacles to development and accommodate growth without chipping away at Twin Falls’ rural feel and beloved ag land.
City Councilman Greg Lanting said it’s important to have a planning and zoning strategy that works for 2020 and beyond.
“You have to make sure you’re with the times,” Lanting said. “As a city we have to make sure we’re changing with them.”
The changes
Streamlining Title 10 and making it more business-friendly is a major theme of the rewrite.
One proposed code change would eliminate the special use permit requirement for drive-thrus and oversized garages, which make up a majority of special use permit applications.
Garages pretty much always pass through planning and zoning without any holdups. When residents raise concerns about new drive-thrus it’s usually because of worries about adequate screening — homeowners often want to ensure that the lights from the drive-thru won’t disturb them at night.
As drafted, the new code would allow those uses with a conditional-use permit. For instance, if a drive-thru application met all of the screening requirements it would be approved without needing to appear before the Planning and Zoning commission.
Fourplexes would also be exempt from the special-use permit requirement and would be approved by Planning and Zoning staff. City Planner Brock Cherry said that simplifying the application process for fourplexes will help address Twin Falls’ affordable housing needs.
Spendlove said that eliminating the need for special-use permits speeds up the whole application process for developers by about a month — it takes about six weeks to get a special use permit but just two for a conditional use permit.
The Title 10 rewrite draft also proposes reducing setback distances.
“We want to, in parts of town, push buildings closer to the road and create more buildable area,” Spendlove said. “It’s basically giving more power back to the property owners, with more space to build buildings.”
Cherry noted that reducing setbacks would be especially helpful for Blue Lakes Boulevard and Kimberly Road property owners, whose businesses have wide setback distances.
The new draft also proposes reducing the number of zoning types. There are currently some zone types that don’t see much use and can be brought under the umbrella of another zone. For instance, instead of having two manufacturing zones, the new code would just have one industrial zone.
Big picture
Spendlove said the rewrite was done with the city’s comprehensive plan in mind.
The comprehensive plan values a mix of residential and commercial properties. By offering shopping options near homes, people won’t have to travel all the way to the city center to buy necessities. That’s important as the city continues to grow and traffic volumes increase. Shorter drives should help keep the streets from getting too clogged.
“It really helps transportation when you have little pockets of small-impact commercial services spread out throughout the city instead of one place,” Cherry said.
The comprehensive plan also places an emphasis on preserving agricultural lands as much as possible. Ag land can get gobbled up when developers start building homes atop former fields.
The city can’t prohibit development on farmland, but it can try to incentive development elsewhere. Easing restrictions could entice developers to build in the heart of the city instead of on the outskirts, Planning and Zoning officials said.
Planning and Zoning officials have also talked about the value of building taller buildings as a strategy for reducing the outward expansion of development.
Spendlove said another goal of the rewrite is to reduce some of the uncertainty inherent in the application process. There are times when developers make a significant investment in a project before it has received final approval, and that can cause unease.
Paving the way for new development can be even more helpful for local businesses than big chains, Spendlove said.
“The local owners, the ones that are investing their private capital in stuff, they take a huge gamble,” he said. “If we allow them to grow in place, grow near their home, keep some of those costs down and make it easier to get through the process, then it’s more viable.”
Planning and Zoning encourages the public to provide feedback on the proposed changes.
