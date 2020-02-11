{{featured_button_text}}
Hailey flood meeting

Former Gov. C.L. ‘Butch’ Otter answers questions from the public May 13 during a flood meeting in Hailey.

TWIN FALLS — Do fear and loathing have to drive our politics?

Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and former Idaho U.S. Representative Walt Minnick say it doesn't have to be that way.

Otter, a Republican, and Minnick, a Democrat, are co-chairmen of an Idaho group working to demonstrate that people can cooperate even when they come from opposing perspectives.

The two want to talk with Idaho citizens about why they signed on with the National Institute for Civil Discourse and answer questions about their experiences at the state and national governments and what that tells us about the future of our democracy. They'll get their chance at the City Club of Southern Idaho's next event, "Civil Talk in Uncivil Times."

Former Idaho Representative Maxine Bell will moderate the discussion.

