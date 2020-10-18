City Club of Southern Idaho to host virtual discussion of the role of media in a polarized society

TWIN FALLS — The City Club of Southern Idaho on Monday will hold a virtual, moderated discussion on the “Role of Media in a Polarized Society.” Three panelists will discuss the challenges in media today and offer insights and ideas in order to help find ways to engage in civil discourse again.

The Zoom meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants

Melissa Davlin is the host of Idaho Reports and a producer for Idaho Public Television in Boise. Davlin, vice president of the Idaho Press Club and chairwoman of the club’s First Amendment Committee, is a former reporter for the Times-News.

Randy Stapilus is an author, columnist, book producer and founder of Ridenbaugh Press in Oregon. Stapilus is the publisher of two regular columns — one concerning book publishing and the other about public affairs in the state of Idaho, which is published in the Times-News. He also publishes two periodicals — the Idaho Weekly Briefing and the monthly National Water Rights Digest.

Matt Sandberg is the president of the Times-News and MagicValley.com in Twin Falls and the Elko Daily Free Press in Elko, Nevada. Sandberg’s background includes work in advertising, marketing, web development, and the newspaper industry — currently 17 years.