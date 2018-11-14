TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls will pay $300,000 for a piece of canyon-rim property that will eventually become a portion of the Canyon Rim Trail.
The Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Katie Breckenridge to buy about 1.5 acres of property that has been in her family for decades.
The land will first be used as an access point for contractors to stabilize the canyon wall above the Canyon Springs Grade. Then, the Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee has plans to work with the city to fund a portion of the Canyon Rim trail just north of the Breckenridge property.
“We found a common ground, and the common ground was the people of Twin Falls and the safety of the canyon rim wall,” Breckenridge said. “… You’re going to hear in the background, quietly, if you stop to listen, the blatting of sheep and the little girl riding her first horse, Queenie, up and down that area.”
Also at the meeting, the Council tabled a decision on changing the process the city uses to award the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants each year.
Members also voted 6-0 to approve the use of contingency funds in the amount of $9,750 for the design and implementation of a fire battalion chief and fire captain assessment center. Councilman Chris Talkington was not present.
