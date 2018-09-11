TWIN FALLS — When other bars shut their doors for the night, the party goes on at Bumpin Bernie’s.
City workers say a downtown dance club is exceeding its capacity in the early-morning hours when all other establishments are closed. Prompted by concerns from police and fire departments, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Department is seeking to revoke the bar’s permit to operate after-hours and function as a dance club.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will be tasked Tuesday with deciding whether to move forward with the process of revoking the special use permit. The process would include a public hearing.
“It’s always a concern throughout the city when we have high occupancy loads,” Fire Chief Les Kenworthy told the Times-News in a phone interview.
This isn’t the first time the city and bar have butted heads. In September 2017, police complained about a high volume of calls near the business, especially in the early morning. The police department asked the city to cut the bar’s hours. However, the Planning and Zoning Commission determined there wasn’t enough proof that the bar was to blame for the call volume.
“We have not seen any improvement on the property since then as far as the safety issues and the calls for service,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said.
But perhaps the bigger issue that warranted his department to seek permit revocation: The bar has been operating outside of its permitted hours on Thursday nights.
The city restricts retail businesses to operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless otherwise permitted. State law allows bars to be open until 1:30 a.m. Bumpin Bernie’s has a special use permit that allows it to open until 3 a.m. as a dance club with pool tables on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Calls for police service have revealed the club has been staying open until 3 a.m. Thursday nights, Spendlove said. The bar owner admitted that to city staff, he said.
The bar’s maximum occupancy is 99, Kenworthy said. If an establishment is over-capacity, there is a hazard with getting people out during an emergency such as a fire, he said.
The fire department has received reports that Bumpin Bernie’s is overcrowded especially after 1:30 a.m. when other establishments are closed, he said.
“If you close everything else downtown and there’s only one place in town to go to, what are the issues?” Kenworthy said.
Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said the city has concerns over patron safety, and that during the overcrowded times, people are spilling out into the parking lot. There have been reports of public intoxication and fights outside the bar, he said.
The goal is to create a level playing field with other bars, Thueson said, and reduce some of the “after-hours chaos.”
The special use permit was granted to Afrim Hetemi in 2011. Calls to co-owner Burhan Hetemi were unreturned by Monday evening.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the commission will:
- Consider reinstating Special Use Permit No. 1440 due to the use not being established within the one year required after approval.
- Have a public hearing for a request for a special use permit to operate an ATM drive-through service on property located at 102 Second Ave. S.
- Have a public hearing for a request for a special use permit to construct a detached accessory building with a total square footage that exceeds 1,000 square feet on property located at 278 Caswell Ave. W.
- Have a public hearing for a request for a special use permit to construct a communication utility building larger than 25 square feet or taller than 3 feet above ground on property located at 260 Highland Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.