In its annual tradition, the city council will focus on the budget process through the summer. The Twin Falls City Council held the first of 10 scheduled discussions on Monday night, leading up to the final budget approval for fiscal year 2024, which will take place at the end of August.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler gave the council an overview of the budget considerations during Monday’s meeting. Several factors that will influence the process include the lingering effects of the pandemic supply chain, inflation, and reduced revenue from building permits.

“This economy is impacting us individually very different,” Rothweiler told the council, as he described goals of creating a lean and nimble budget. “We’re going to try and build a budget that takes a complete look at the city of Twin Falls, and our number one priority needs to be our people.”

Budget discussions at City Council Below is the city council's budget process schedule: May 1: Initial FY 2024 Budget Conversation

June 5: Second FY 2024 Conversation

July 3: FY 2023-2024 Presentation Budget to Council

July 10: Presentation Focus Areas 1: Healthy Community, and Focus Areas 7: Responsible Community

July 17: Presentation: focus areas 4: Accessible Community, 5: Environmental Community, and 6: Prosperous Community.

July 24: Presentation on Focus Areas: 2: Learning Community, and 3: Secure Community.

July 31: Presentation on Focus Area 8: Internal Organization

Aug. 7: Adoption of Preliminary FY 23-24 Budget; Public Hearing on Proposed Rate Adjustments, if needed

Aug. 14: Final Overview Council Review of Preliminary FY 23-24 Budget – All Sections

Aug. 21: Public Hearing on FY 23-24 Proposed Budget; Council Adoption

About a third of the city’s budget comes from property taxes, Rothweiler said, and in recent years the city’s tax rate has been among the lowest in Idaho. The amount people actually pay has increased due to rising property values.

At the same time, Rottweiler said there was a cost of being too lean on the budget. That cost is deferring maintenance and projects, having them exceed their useful life, as Rothweiler described the ounce of prevention worth a pound of cure.

“We want to make sure that (the city’s) desire to be frugal and to be cost-conscious is not going to give the next generation of councilmembers and leaders in this organization large debts, and large projects,” Rothweiler told the council.

Vice Mayor Chris Reid spoke about economic uncertainty and how it might be good to clear some of the projects that have been hanging around for several years.

“If there’s something that, maybe, in the past, we’ve overlooked for whatever reason, and it’s still a benefit to the community ... I would be more willing to look at those areas of government of our community to make sure that we’re meeting their needs,” Reid told the council during the meeting.

With nine more meetings on the budget still ahead, the public has a lot of opportunities to hear where money is going, and to give feedback on the proposals.

The council will deliberate budget items Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, with a public hearing on the budget on Aug. 21. Following the public hearing, the council may vote to adopt the budget or can return it to a subsequent meeting.

The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Mondays at City Hall. Meetings are live-streamed and can be watched later on the city’s website.