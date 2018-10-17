TWIN FALLS — Homeowners on pressurized irrigation may want to turn off their sprinkler systems as the city begins shutting down stations on Wednesday.
City staff will take up to one week to turn off all 22 pressurized irrigation stations for the seasonal shutdown. The process includes draining systems for the winter.
Homeowners with pressurized irrigation are encouraged to turn off their sprinkler systems and prevent freezing damage by clearing water from the lines. They should also close the valve that connects their system to the city’s pressurized irrigation lines; the valve is typically located near the sidewalk.
You can find out if your subdivision’s pressurized irrigation is active or inactive by visiting tfid.org, going to the water department’s page and selecting “subdivisions on pressurized irrigation” from the menu to the left.
In an effort to conserve drinking water, in 1999 Twin Falls began requiring developments to use pressurized irrigation. The city partners with Twin Falls Canal Co. to draw canal water into nine settling ponds. That water is then channeled into 22 smaller ponds with pump stations that deliver irrigation water to homes in Twin Falls. All new subdivisions are required to use pressurized irrigation.
