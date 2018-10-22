TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls is beginning to enforce the short-term parking rule in front of the regional airport, but officers discovered the current penalties are excessive: a $300 fine or six months in jail.
That’s because current city code has a standard penalty for any violation of Title 8, Chapter 7, which deals with airport regulations. On Monday, the City Council will be asked to amend the code, lowering the penalty to a $35 fine for anyone who violates the two-hour parking at the airport. That fine would increase to $50 if not paid within three business days.
This is consistent with the city’s parking fines for its downtown parking lots, city staff said.
“We don’t really anticipate writing a ton of tickets and that kind of thing,” Airport Manager Bill Carberry said.
Nor is this a reactionary decision due to a number of parking violations, he said. The airport had simply asked the city code enforcement to patrol its parking lots earlier this year in order to coordinate better with law enforcement. Police have issued some warnings, Carberry said.
The code change will help the city better track repeat offenders, he said. The airport will continue offering free long-term parking in lots that are farther away from the terminal.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the City Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in the city of Twin Falls.
- Consider a request to approve the CH2M/Jacobs yearly contract amendment.
- Consider a request to purchase a new sludge truck chassis for wastewater treatment using $130,000 of reserve funds.
- Consider a request to approve an ordinance for the purpose of annexing property at 630 Hankins Road S.
- Consider a request to create a retention compensation program for city employees. As presented, the city would offer employees with five years or more of service a $2,500 incentive in exchange for a three-year commitment. Those who have been with the city for 10 years would receive a $5,000 incentive for a three-year commitment.
- Adjourn into executive session for the purpose of considering hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, wherein the respective qualities of individuals are to be evaluated in order to fill a particular vacancy or need.
Earlier in the day, at 9:30 a.m., the Council will have a special executive session as it takes the next steps in the process of deciding who it will hire as the new city attorney.
Also that morning, the council will have an executive session for the purposes of considering evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of — or to hear complaints or charges brought against — a public officer, employee staff member or individual agent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.