TWIN FALLS — The city is back for another round with Bumpin Bernie’s — but after consulting the data, city staff members are asking for a less heavy-handed approach to addressing the bar’s problems.
Last month, city employees asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to begin the process of revoking the bar’s special use permit. This permit allows Bumpin Bernie’s to operate as an indoor dance club and have extended hours of operation. Police records show the bar has been operating outside its permitted hours and has a history of high call volumes for fights and disturbances.
However, the city’s planning and zoning director is now asking for a lighter disciplinary action: force Bumpin Bernie’s to close at 1 a.m., the same time as similar establishments.
“In the end, our goal is not to take people’s right to earn a living away,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said. “We’d rather not take that heavy-handed approach.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request during a public hearing at its Tuesday meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The public will be invited to speak to the commission regarding the request.
The bar did not return calls for comment.
What city code says about retail hours
In 1993, the city of Twin Falls adopted an ordinance that restricts retail businesses, including drinking establishments, to operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. However, retail locations that already had longer hours were grandfathered in.
Thus, many drinking establishments that existed before 1993 aren’t required to get a special use permit for longer hours, Spendlove said. State code, however, prohibits bars from serving alcohol past 1 a.m., so most bars shut their doors at 1:30 a.m.
The building at 139 Shoshone St. N. was a music store until the early 2000s when the space sat vacant for a few years. This reset the requirement for the location to conform to the 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours of operation, Spendlove said.
But in 2011, Bumpin Bernie’s received a special use permit for an indoor recreation facility with hours of operation past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. On those nights, the bar is allowed to operate until 3 a.m. — but as a hookah lounge/dance club-only after 1 a.m. because of state liquor laws. On all other nights, the bar is required to shut its doors at 10 p.m.
However, according to the bar’s Facebook page, Bumpin Bernie’s remains open until 1 a.m. on Thursday nights — in direct violation of its permit, Spendlove said. That alone gives the Planning and Zoning Commission the right to revoke the permit completely.
Police calls and overcrowding
This isn’t the first time the city has tried to force Bumpin Bernie’s to close earlier. Last year, police complained about a high volume of calls at the business in the early hours of the morning — a time when most other businesses are closed.
But the Planning and Zoning Commission at that time decided to let the bar stay open as it was because commissioners believed the police didn’t have enough evidence linking the problems to the business.
This time, city employees are prepared with more evidence — including two police videos they say will demonstrate that police are outnumbered when investigating fights, disturbances and batteries at the bar. The videos will also show overcrowding at the bar — a fire code violation.
“Honestly, the real issue is this place receives a lot of calls for service,” Spendlove said.
Between January and October of this year, police responded to the Bumpin Bernie’s business or parking lot 66 times between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. These calls included three batteries and 12 fights, with police having to clear the parking lot four times.
“This one property has been attributed to every 11th call to the TFPD, for the time-frame they operated after 1:00 am,” city staff said in their report. “This is a significant drain on police resources.”
The highest volume of calls occurs between 1 and 2 a.m. Spendlove believes patrons are coming to Bumpin Bernie’s from the other bars after they close, creating issues in and outside the establishment around 1:45 a.m.
“The issue has just been the hours they’re operating beyond 1 a.m.,” Spendlove said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission will consider a preliminary plat for Kaitlyn Court Subdivision. If approved, the 2 acres will consist of eight lots along the 500 block of Borah Avenue West. The commission previously denied the applicant a special use permit to have eight fourplexes in the subdivision.
