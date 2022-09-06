 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City asks residents for input with online survey

City Hall in historic downtown Twin Falls

John E. Hayes, sculpted in bronze by Kimberly artist Dave Lamure Jr., is seen in front of City Hall on Jan. 15 at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. Hayes surveyed the Twin Falls canal system and many Magic Valley townsites in the early 20th century. 

TWIN FALLS — Folks will soon have the chance to weigh in on what services they’d like to see from the city.

An online open-participation survey will go live Wednesday on the city website and residents of Twin Falls are invited to submit their thoughts.

The online survey complements a biennial survey that was mailed to some 1,400 residents in August.

Residents who received a biennial survey in the mail are encouraged to complete and return both surveys before the Sept. 21 deadline.

Each survey is weighted to reflect one of more than 500 demographics in the community such as age, number of household family members, native language and income level.

