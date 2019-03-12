TWIN FALLS — In just a couple of weeks, visitors driving in to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks will have to pay $5 at the tollbooth. But the good news: they won’t have to carry extra cash.
Although the City Council on Monday approved a $2 fee increase for vehicles to enter either park, the Parks and Recreation Department also plans to install new technology that will allow it to collect that fee via credit or debit card. Department director Wendy Davis hopes to have that all ready to go for fee collections to start March 22.
The fee increase from $3 to $5 will help the Parks and Recreation Department save money to make some improvements to those parks and the roads to them. Residents can still dodge the fee increase if they buy a season pass or coupon book — and they can walk or bike in for free.
“Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake operate as an enterprise fund,” Davis said. “The park is 100 percent supported by the vehicle fees that are collected down there.”
The cost to bring wireless internet and credit card technology to the tollbooth is estimated at around $10,000. The city expects a fee increase will more than cover that, bringing in an additional $158,000 annually in revenue.
Because the increase is more than 5 percent, the City Council held a public hearing on Monday. No one from the public spoke in favor or against the increase.
The vote to approve the increase was unanimous, with Council members Suzanne Hawkins and Greg Lanting absent from the meeting.
“Five dollars into that park is equal to what it takes to get into state parks,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
Also on Monday, the City Council:
- Approved the 2018 audited financial statements.
- Adopted an ordinance repealing and replacing the city’s floodplain regulations.
- Approved an ordinance vacating an undeveloped portion of Washington Street South right of way located at the southwest corner of Washington Street South and South Park Avenue West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.