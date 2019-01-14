TWIN FALLS — Two government agencies this week will consider whether to allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds to travel on more roads within Twin Falls.
Glanbia Nutritionals has asked the state to approve its request to drive heavier trucks on U.S. 93/Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Pole Line Road. The full length of the requested route extends from Washington Street North along Pole Line Road, then onto Blue Lakes Boulevard North, across the I.B. Perrine Bridge and north along U.S. 93 to Idaho 25 east of Jerome.
The route request was modified from an original version, which would have taken Glanbia trucks through town via Shoshone Street and Blue Lakes Boulevard. The city opposed allowing heavier trucks along that route, and the company changed its request.
“Basically, what the Council would like all trucks to do is to use Washington Street, as opposed to Blue Lakes Boulevard, to whatever extent possible,” City Engineer Jackie Fields said.
This week, an Idaho Transportation Department subcommittee will make its recommendations on the proposal. And, the City Council will have a public hearing on whether to allow Glanbia and other companies to get permits to drive trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds along Washington Street North and Washington Street/Sixth Avenue West.
The City Council meeting takes place Monday with the public hearing scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
“Staff recommends that the City Council designate Washington Street North, between Poleline Road and Addison Ave., and Washington St/6th Ave. W, from Addison to Shoshone St. as an approved route for combination truck loads up to 129,000 pounds,” Fields said in her report.
Approval of the route does not automatically permit overweight vehicles. Companies would still need to get a permit from the city for any vehicle weighing more than 105,500 pounds.
The ITD Board Subcommittee on 129,000-Pound Truck Routes will consider the portion of the request on U.S. 93 from Pole Line Road to Idaho 25 at its meeting Wednesday. The meeting takes place at 3 p.m. at ITD headquarters, 3311 W. State St. in Boise. It will be available via video conference at the ITD District 4 office at 216 S. Date St., Shoshone.
“The subcommittee will decide what kind of recommendation to make to the full board,” ITD Public Involvement Coordinator Adam Rush said.
The subcommittee has three members of the full ITD board. District IV board member Jim Kempton is the chairman. The subcommittee will review the ITD engineering analysis and public comments received during the 30-day public comment period and the public hearing on Nov. 20.
Additional comments will not be taken at Wednesday’s meeting, Rush said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.