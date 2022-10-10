 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City accepting applications for projects to use recovery funds

Twin Falls

Photo taken Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, downtown in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — The city will accept applications from residents for COVID-19 recovery projects until Nov. 11.

In response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, the federal government provided local governments with resources to fight the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law on March 2021. Twin Falls was allocated nearly $8.5 million from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. All funds must be committed by December 2024 and expended by December 2026.

More information about qualifying projects and applications to submit projects are available online at tfid.org through Nov. 11, the city says.

The nine-person SLFRF committee provides representation for interests within the city of Twin Falls who include three residents of the city, three members from city committees, and three city council members including the mayor.

The committee will review and recommend projects to allocate SLFRF funds that further the city's strategic plan and will also be a communication conduit for community members and city administration.

Folks living within the Twin Falls city limits may submit an application for an SLFRF project by 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the city's website.

