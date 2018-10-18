SUN VALLEY — Members of the Idaho Cleanup Project Citizens Advisory Board will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 in Limelight C at the Sun Valley Inn, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley.
The board is a federally appointed citizens panel that meets quarterly to provide independent advice and recommendations to the Office of Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Program. It has 12 residents from various geographical areas around southern Idaho who represent a variety of interests.
The board is dedicated to formulating consensus advice representing the various perspectives held by nearby citizens on the cleanup program. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, ask questions and provide comment.
For more information, call 208-557-7886 or go to energy.gov/em/icpcab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.