SUN VALLEY — Members of the Idaho Cleanup Project Citizens Advisory Board will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 in Limelight C at the Sun Valley Inn, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley.

The board is a federally appointed citizens panel that meets quarterly to provide independent advice and recommendations to the Office of Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Program. It has 12 residents from various geographical areas around southern Idaho who represent a variety of interests.

The board is dedicated to formulating consensus advice representing the various perspectives held by nearby citizens on the cleanup program. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, ask questions and provide comment.

For more information, call 208-557-7886 or go to energy.gov/em/icpcab.

