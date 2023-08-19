TWIN FALLS — The upcoming Citizens Police Academy will give people an in-depth look at what Twin Falls police officers go through on a day-to-day basis.

The event, usually held annually, will kick off Sept. 13, and the police department is taking applications.

“We try to expose them to as much as what an officer experiences as we can,” Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said.

Participants will meet Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 to Oct. 18, and will see demonstrations from the bomb squad, SWAT (perhaps having the opportunity to shoot a weapon used by the team) and K-9 unit. They’ll also take part in shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios on a simulator, and test their driving skills on a simulator.

“It’s definitely more advanced than a video game,” Thueson said. They will also be encouraged to sign up for a ride-along with a police officer for up to four hours to gain additional insight on what patrol officers face.

“We deal with all sorts of issues,” Lt. Terry Thueson said. “People don’t necessarily call us when they are having a good day. They call us when they are experiencing problems and trials, and sometimes crisis and tragedy, so officers end up dealing with that on a daily basis.”

Thueson said the three-hour blocks will give people a lot of time to ask questions, although there is a chance not all sessions will be a full three hours.

The citizens academy isn’t meant to prepare participants to become police officers, although Thueson said some people have submitted job applications after attending.

There is no cost to participate, and citizens 18 years or older can submit an application in person or through the police department page at www.tfid.org.

Applicants will undergo a small background check. People who have a felony on their criminal record won’t be admitted.

Call 208-735-7200 for more information.