TWIN FALLS — Residents see Twin Falls as a good place to live and retire, but they’re less happy with the available housing, public transportation and child care/preschool.
Those are a couple of trends found in the 2018 National Citizen Survey when compared to the survey taken two years ago. On Monday, the City Council will receive a presentation giving highlights from this year’s survey, which included responses from 444 households.
The survey was conducted by the National Research Center Inc. in Boulder, Colo., which is considered a leader in research-based data, Twin Falls Grant and Community Relations Manager Mandi Thompson said.
Twin Falls has participated in the survey five times since 2009.
“For us, it is one aspect of our community engagement platform,” Thompson said.
The city uses the survey data to compare citizen’s level of satisfaction with previous years and gauge how well people are satisfied with city programs and services, she said. But “it’s hard to know what is influencing the results and the answers citizens are giving,” she said.
Twin Falls will take the data and try to get an understanding of why some measures improved while others did not. Thompson believed some areas improved from 2016 in part because of the city’s efforts to address concerns from the last study.
Of 131 comparable questions, 102 items were rated similarly in both 2016 and 2018. Three items showed a decrease in ratings, and 26 items showed an increase in ratings.
The City Council will hear the results at its weekly meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Also at the meeting, the Council will consider a month-to-month contract with Wonderlich and Wakefield for city attorney services. The city has moved all prosecutorial services in-house and is conducting a national search to find a successor for Fritz Wonderlich.
Wonderlich has served as city attorney from 1983 to 1985 and 1987 to present. The firm has provided prosecutorial services since 1989.
The city attorney is the city’s legal advisor, represents the city in suits or legal proceedings, and prosecutes violations of county or city ordinances, state traffic infractions and state misdemeanors committed within city limits.
If the contract is approved, Wonderlich’s firm would be paid $14,549.50 per month until a new city attorney can be found.
Following the meeting, the Council may adjourn into executive session for the purpose of evaluating, dismissing or disciplining — or hearing complaints or charges brought against — a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
