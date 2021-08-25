Citing increased call volume, Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is asking for more volunteers to serve as crisis phone responders, citing increased call volume, according to a press release.

Crisis phone responders mainly serve as a listening ear to callers, help assess the caller’s suicidal risk and create a safety plan. Since 2012, the hotline has received over 77,000 contacts in the form of calls and texts from individuals in communities across Idaho, according to the release. People reaching out to the hotline vary in background and age.