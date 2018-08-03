BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Board and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council have approved $2 million for cities’ Children Pedestrian Safety funding.
Projects must be designed to increase opportunities for students to be able to safely walk or bike to school. The funding application deadline is Dec. 6 for projects to be completed in 2019.
During the last round of Children Pedestrian Safety funding, cities’ proposed projects included sidewalks, pathways, sidewalk repair, traffic signals, sidewalk connections, path extensions, drainage improvements, school zone signs and school crossings.
“We were surprised by the number and quality of the projects coming in from all corners of the state,” Cynthia Gibson, executive director of the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, said in a statement. “It tells us there is demand for better walk and bike infrastructure from medium-sized cities to small rural towns.”
For agencies that want to apply, go to http://lhtac.org/programs/children-pedestrian-safety-program.
For more information, call Amanda LaMott at 208-344-0565 or email alamott@lhtac.org.
