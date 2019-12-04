TWIN FALLS — While hundreds will gather Friday evening along Main Avenue for the annual Times-News Christmas Parade of Lights, a lot of work goes into preparing for the event.
More than 50 organizations will be participating in the parade, including nonprofits, schools, businesses and governmental agencies.
As floats pass along the route, candy will be in abundance, too.
Some of the floats take hours to construct.
“This is the third year we have had a float in the parade,” Katie Johnson of the Twin Falls Public Library said. “We have had a fun time coming up with a float that incorporates elements from the library into the holiday theme.”
This year’s parade theme celebrates the resurgence of historic Twin Falls, with a nod to the 1940s when kids pressed their faces to shop windows, getting ideas for toys to add to their wish lists for Santa. The image of a simpler time was inspired by the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” said parade organizer Susan Nickell, the marketing and events manager for the Times-News.
“Touch of nostalgia meets the future of downtown Twin Falls,” Nickell said. “It’s a delicious blend of old and new and this celebrates that.”
The Magic Valley Paramedics have participated in the parade with innovative floats for nine years.
“Since it was a ‘40s theme, we decided on a World War II tribute,” said paramedic Brian Stone, who designs the floats.
A big part of Magic Valley Paramedics parade floats are ways to give back to the community. Part of this year’s float will be a “thank you” banner to World War II veterans from the area who served during that period of history, Stone said.
The paramedics talked with the American Legion and those who lived in the 1940s, about what Christmas was like.
“It was pretty low key,” Stone said. “With the war, things were tight.”
The paramedics were working on their float in the garage at Station 1 on Martin Street this week, and even family members get in on the construction.
“It’s just fun,” field supervisor Chad Smith said. “We like getting out in the community.”
T.J. Woodhall, owner of Snake Harley Davidson, is taking a unique approach to his business’ parade entry.
“I’ve got an old Model A,” Woodhall said. “My parents bought it before I was born.”
You have free articles remaining.
The car was stored in a barn for many years before Woodhall restored it.
The Model A will be pulling a trailer with a motorcycle on it.
“Christmas was my dad’s favorite holiday,” Woodhall said. “It’s fun to get out there, go down Main Avenue and say hi to your friends.”
The Festival of Lights Parade is organized by the Times-News and is followed by a Christmas tree lighting sponsored by the city. The parade will be announced by local radio personalities Joey Bravo, Deston Rogers and Lena Ivie. There will be a roped-off section in front of Columbia Bank on Main Avenue for V.I.P. members, Nickell said.
“It’s a little treasure,” Nickell said. “It’s a free, fun, family event. It’s a tradition with no agenda.”
Main Avenue merchants will be staying open a little later and handing out cider, hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies along with decorating their windows in support of the parade theme.
“We feel that it is an important event because it brings so many people from the community together, from the people watching the parade to the different groups and organizations who showcase their creativity with their floats,” Johnson said. “Plus, it is just plain fun!”
Parking and street closures
Parking on Main Avenue will be blocked after 3 p.m., according to Twin Falls officials. The city parking lots on Second Avenue East and Second Avenue West will be open, with more spaces available in designated areas.
Main Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic during the parade, with the intersections closed at Dierkes, Eden, Fairfield, Gooding, Shoshone, Hansen and Idaho streets.
Parade route
The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. The route starts at Magic Valley High School and travels south along Main Avenue to the Twin Falls Commons across from City Hall.
There, the giant Christmas tree will be lit, marking the start of the official holiday season.
The city ice skate rink will be open, and will offer free skate rentals during the festivities.
Also, the College of Southern Idaho Madrigals will sing Christmas carols at the Commons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.