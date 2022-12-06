Christmas magic in Jerome, Kimberly

KIMBERLY — For two hours Saturday evening, this town became something out of a Hallmark movie.

Choir members sang in the crisp, cold air and residents huddled around fires burning in 50-gallon drums. If participants got too chilly, they went inside to see decorated Christmas trees and Nativities or to purchase crafts.

A fireworks show at 7 p.m. concluded the night’s festivities.

It was the 16th annual St. Nicholas Festival, and the comparison to a Hallmark movie is perfect for Cassandra Searby.

“Kimberly really is something out of a Hallmark movie,” said Searby, clerk at the Kimberly School District. “It has a great community feel.”

The city is known for helping people out, she said — it’s just the way Kimberly does things.

The Muchow family started the event 16 years ago at Winsor’s Nurseries.

“It has since grown tremendously and now is a collaborative event hosted by the Kimberly Business Owners Association and Kimberly School District,” Searby said.

It’s been held at the Kimberly School District grounds for the past three years.

Jerome

Christmas magic was also on full display Saturday in city of Jerome.

Live nativities, singing, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, free food and a petty zoo were part of Christmas in Jerome. A parade of lights wrapped around a pair of city parks to conclude the day’s activities.

“Christmas in Jerome” was started nine years ago by the Chamber’s board of directors as a way to give back to the community, said Cheryl Viola, executive director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

“Everything is free,” even down to the hot chocolate, Viola said.

The fire department handed out 1,000 coats as part of the Coats for Kids program. The Believers Church gave away 500 boxes of food and numerous toys were given to children.

“There were lots of smiles,” Viola said. “There were a lot of things going on for sure; it’s a huge community effort.”

Jerome knows how to get into the Christmas spirit, she said.

Winners of the Parade of Lights were Best Use of Music: Idaho Central Credit Union; Best Use of Lights: Giltner Transportation; and Best Theme: Farnsworth Mortuary.