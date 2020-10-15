Christmas in the Nighttime Sky canceled

TWIN FALLS — The skies will remain dark around Twin Falls the day after Thanksgiving this year. The 30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event scheduled for Nov. 27 has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, organizers said in a statement.

“We put our heads together and tried to think of every way possible to still safely hold the event this year. But after much consideration there were just too many covid-related issues to overcome,” said organizer Dave Wright. “Although the event is largely outdoors, logistical issues such as bus transportation to and from the event, foodservice and social distancing protocols have proved too much to handle in a safe manner.”

The community can still support the Toys For Tots cause this Christmas season. Event sponsors Kimberly Nurseries, KOOL 96.5 and Hub International will accept no-contact toy donations right up until the week before Christmas.

The event organizers and sponsors hope to carry on the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky tradition in the years to come, the statement said.

