Christmas Council volunteers receive as much as they give

BURLEY — Many of the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council volunteers received as much joy as the recipients of the 300 boxes that went out to families in need this year.

The boxes were stuffed with food, including fresh and processed potatoes and butter along with new toys for the children in each household and token gifts for the adults.

Each year box applications are taken by the council in the fall in preparation for the December event.

“I’m helping just for the joy of helping others,” Natalia Gates, 14, said on Saturday as she located numbered boxes for families. “I like the service and helping other families who need help more than we do.”

Students from Burley High School and Minico High School were also present to help locate boxes and carry them to people’s vehicles.

“The things that get me are the smiles you get and the stories people tell when they come in to pick up their box,” Tiffanie Gates said, who has been volunteering for about five years. “They need someone to listen to them.”

Bringing in youth to help teaches them service, she said.

“And that’s important,” Gates said. “Some of these kids have been on the receiving end of the boxes before and it’s good for them to be able to give back.”

Mini-Cassia Christmas Council Board Member Dave Fairchild said overall the process went smoothly this year.

“Some of the volunteers definitely get more out of it than the people receiving the boxes,” Fairchild said.

Kylee Morgan also volunteered for the first time at the Christmas Council.

“I think it’s a great service project,” Morgan said.

Board member Crystal Ruiz said the crews accomplished most of the work in the week leading up to the give-away and the number of applications they receive have remained steady for several years.

Ruiz said several of her family members volunteer and she comes back each year because when she was younger her family received boxes from the council.

“I’m old enough that I can help out now,” she said.

Ruiz said Wayside Café donated $4,211 and Brother Speed Motorcycle Club donated an enclosed trailer full of new toys along with a $10,000 check to the council.

The council also receives donations from many others in the community throughout the year.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Ruiz said.