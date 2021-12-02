 Skip to main content
Christmas concert this weekend

Magic Valley Chorale

The Magic Valley Chorale rehearses April 13, 2017, at the CSI Fine Arts Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Chorale will be performing its annual Christmas concert this weekend.

Happening at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Directed by Carson Wong, the chorale will be performing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah—a popular song during Advent—along with other selected pieces and carols. There will also be a sing-along opportunity for the audience.

“It is a wonderful celebration of Christmas,” said Alice Anderson, spokesperson and singer in the chorale.

Anderson has been singing with the group for more than 30 years and loves the challenging nature of the pieces.

Handel’s Messiah is her favorite part of the performance.

“I have sung it many times but it’s still beautiful,” she said.

The choral will be accompanied by Sue Miller, CSI professor of music, and the Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students.

They can be purchased at CSI Fine Arts Auditorium box office, Sav-Mor Drug, Kurt’s Pharmacy in Lynwood and Deseret Books.

The chorale performs twice per year, once in the springtime and once for Christmas.

More information can be found at magicvalley chorale.com.

