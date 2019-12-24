TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Wednesday for Christmas.
County, city, state and federal offices, along with post offices and banks will be closed Wednesday.
The Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Falls City Pool will also be closed Wednesday.
The College of Southern Idaho will be closed until Jan. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The CSI Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Wednesday.
The Times-News office in Twin Falls and The Voice office in Burley will be closed Wednesday.
Magic Valley Mall will be closed on Christmas.
Trash will not be picked up Wednesday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.