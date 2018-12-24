Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Tuesday for Christmas.

County, city and state offices will be closed Tuesday, with many offices closing early Monday.

City offices in Twin Falls, Burley, Gooding and Hailey, along with federal offices, will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Most Twin Falls County offices will also be closed Monday. Some will be open including the courts, prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s civil office.

Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Falls City Pool will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Post offices will be open Monday with regular mail delivery but closed Tuesday.

Banks will be closed Tuesday, with many closing early Monday.

The College of Southern Idaho will be closed until Jan. 2. The CSI Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will close at noon Monday and be closed Tuesday.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday but it’s closed Tuesday.

Trash will not be picked up Tuesday. Trash collection will follow the regular schedule Monday, but will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments