TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Wednesday for Christmas.
County, city and state offices will be closed Wednesday, with many offices closing early Tuesday.
City offices in Twin Falls, Burley, Hailey and Ketchum, along with federal offices, will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Most Twin Falls County offices will also be closed Tuesday, but the Twin Falls County courts will be open.
The Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Falls City Pool will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Post offices will be open Tuesday with regular mail delivery, but closed Wednesday.
Banks will be closed Wednesday, with many closing early Tuesday.
The College of Southern Idaho will be closed until Jan. 2.
The CSI Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Wednesday.
The Times-News office in Twin Falls will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
The Voice office in Burley will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Magic Valley Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, but it’s closed Wednesday.
Trash will not be picked up Wednesday. Trash collection will follow the regular schedule Monday and Tuesday, but will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
