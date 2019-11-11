TWIN FALLS — Author and Times-News columnist Chris Huston will speak Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho's monthly Herrett Forum.
Huston's topic will be "Staying Focused in the Age of Distraction." He will discuss the social conditions that have given rise to the current environment of constant bombardment of outside stimuli, and its negative impact, both individually and as a society. He will suggest some causes, and offer ways to recognize and break free from the toxic culture.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture starts at 7:30 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.
CSI holds a series of Herrett Forum presentations once a month during the school year. No tickets are required for the free lecture and it’s open to community members.
Huston's column, "Finding My Way," is published each Sunday in the Times-News.
