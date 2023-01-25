Chocolate for charity: Death By Chocolate returns after COVID hiatus

It’s time to eat chocolate for charity, once again!

The 16th annual Death By Chocolate fundraiser is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Canyon Crest Event Center. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Death By Chocolate is put on by the Rotary Club of Twin Falls and is one of their biggest fundraisers that they host as well as one of the most attended fundraiser in Twin Falls. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Rotary’s community project of rebuilding the restrooms at Frontier Park.

The list of chocolate participants: 4 Roots; Alice’s Sweets; Cactus Petes; Canyon Ridge High School; Canyon Crest Event Center; Carla’s Creations; CSI Culinary & Baking & Pastry Arts; Depot Grill; Frederickson’s Fine Candies; Gomm’s Warm Cookies; Hilton Garden Inn; Jaker’s Bar and Grill; Koto Brewing Co.; Pick Me Up; Redhawk Gastropub; Shari’s Café; St. Luke’s Magic Valley; Sweet Touches;TLC-Teri’s Legendary Cravings; Twin Falls High School; Twin Falls Senior Center; and Weiser Classic Candy.

The event is sponsored by Valley Office Systems and SimplicIT Technical Solutions.

Those who attend will be able to sample treats made by local chefs in each of the five categories: cake, candy, cookies, brownies and unique dessert. They will then be able to vote on their favorites from each category.

There will also be live music from the band Crazy Love, plus a silent auction and raffle prizes.

According to the Rotary’s Facebook page, silent auction items include a vacation package, exquisite jewelry from Alpine Jewelers, Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge High School athletic family passes and much more.

Raffle prizes will include things such as restaurant gift cards and hair and nail packages.

To purchase tickets, visit Kurt’s Pharmacy in person or go online to twinfalls rotary.org.

If you would like to participate in any of the categories, be a sponsor, or get involved with their community project, contact Jill Skeem at 208-320-2786, jillasherman@yahoo.com, or go online to twinfallsrotary.org/frontierpark.