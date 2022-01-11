Chobani unveils new product made locally

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has gone from dairy to oats and now plants.
After entering the coffee creamer market in 2019, the food maker announced Tuesday that plant-based creamers will be joining its dairy and oat options.
“As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for better options, we’re expanding our creamer offering to include four new plant-based creamers full of the flavors they love,” said Chobani president and chief operating officer, Peter McGuinness in a press release.
Available in sweet & creamy, French vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, and caramel macchiato, the creamers are manufactured at the company's Twin Falls facility.
Made from a blend of plant-based ingredients, the products are vegan friendly, dairy and lactose-free. They contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.
Coffee creamer consumption has seen increased growth, in part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Idaho doctor who is under investigation for false claims about COVID-19 vaccines signed a Dec. 15 letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and major airlines that claims pilots cannot be allowed to fly after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.