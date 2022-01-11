 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chobani unveils new product made locally

Chobani plant-based coffee creamers

Chobani's new plant-based coffee creamer comes in four flavors.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHOBANI

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has gone from dairy to oats and now plants.

After entering the coffee creamer market in 2019, the food maker announced Tuesday that plant-based creamers will be joining its dairy and oat options.

“As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for better options, we’re expanding our creamer offering to include four new plant-based creamers full of the flavors they love,” said Chobani president and chief operating officer, Peter McGuinness in a press release.

Available in sweet & creamy, French vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, and caramel macchiato, the creamers are manufactured at the company's Twin Falls facility.

Made from a blend of plant-based ingredients, the products are vegan friendly, dairy and lactose-free. They contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. 

Coffee creamer consumption has seen increased growth, in part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

U.S. coffee creamer sales grew 6.6% last year and generated $3.5 billion, according to Nielsen.

Chobani Sizzlin' Brown Sugar

Sizzlin' Brown Sugar is Chobani's new fan-inspired coffee creamer flavor.

Along with the plant-based options, Chobani announced the fan-picked dairy coffee creamer flavor, Sizzlin' Brown Sugar, is now available. 

In February the company held the "I Dream of Creamer" contest and asked consumers to submit flavor ideas. The winning flavor will be on shelves for a limited time.

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

