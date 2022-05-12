Chobani to cover expenses related to out of state healthcare costs including abortion and cancer treatment

TWIN FALLS — Chobani, which employs more than 1,000 people in the Magic Valley, has pledged to cover expenses incurred by employees who need to travel out of state, or more than 100 miles, to receive an abortion, cancer treatment, transplant surgery, bariatric surgery, gender reassignment care and other specialized procedures.

"Businesses have an obligation to prioritize their employees’ health, safety & well-being," CEO and Founder of Chobani Hamdi Ulukaya posted on Twitter. "That's why Chobani amended its health plans to support our employees’ ability to access specialized healthcare not available locally – including women’s reproductive health services."

This announcement comes days after a leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe V. Wade, the case that guarantees federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

Idaho has a trigger law that would ban abortions in the state, with limited exceptions, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Chobani President Kevin Burns sent an email to employees Thursday morning describing the new policy adjustment and acknowledging the U.S. is seeing changes that may impact a woman's ability to choose and control her reproductive health safely.

"We know that some of these issues are not without controversy, emotion, or political and religious implications. We recognize that we have employees with strongly-held views on both sides of this issue and we respect the deeply-held beliefs on both sides," Burns wrote to employees. "For Chobani, this is not a political stance or posturing – it’s a reaffirmation of our core belief that we will strive to do what’s best for the safety, health and well-being of our employees and their families."

For employees or dependents who must travel, the food company will now cover transportation, such as plane fare or gas, lodging expenses for the person receiving the care and the caregiver, and reimbursement for childcare costs.

Burns also wrote the company hopes other employers will consider taking similar actions.

Following the announcement, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in Idaho praised the company’s announcement and called on other Idaho employers to follow Chobani’s lead.

Thank you, Hamdi Ulukaya, for recognizing the importance of abortion care and Idahoans’ access to critical health care,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky. “This is a major step to defend the health and safety of Idahoans.

