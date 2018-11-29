TWIN FALLS — Chobani’s local plant is the company’s center of innovation, and the plant’s newest creation came about with the help of some local kids.
Chobani announces Thursday its first real foray into the kids’ yogurt market with the biggest product launch since the Flip. The new line of yogurt snacks, Chobani Gimmies, will start hitting the shelves nationally in the next couple of weeks, wherever Chobani is sold.
The new product line was developed by the company’s global research and development team in Twin Falls — with help from some of the employees’ children and research groups.
In fact, the children’s response to the product helped give the “Gimmies” their name, Peter McGuinness, Chobani’s chief marketing and commercial officer, told the Times-News.
“This is a very proud Idaho food-making moment,” McGuinness said.
Chobani Gimmies will include 14 different products in four formats: Milkshakes, tubes, pouches and “Crunch” — which is like a kids’ version of the Flip. And each flavor features its own colorful character and packaging designed to attract kids.
“Yogurt is already a win for mom and dad, but it’s not a win unless kids want to eat it,” McGuinness said. “We think the kids’ yogurt market in the U.S. is vastly underserved and vastly underpenetrated.”
The company says Chobani Gimmies are made with only natural ingredients and have less sugar and twice the protein as other leading kids’ yogurts.
“Options today are lousy or impractical,” Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement. “It’s either junk food that parents don’t want their kids to eat or food that’s designed for adults that kids don’t want to eat. We wanted to break that cycle and it’s a challenge we took really seriously.”
Aside from continuing its mission of “better food for more people,” McGuinness said, the company’s announcement will also benefit Idaho farmers.
“This is great for dairy,” he said. “Dairy needs innovative products. Dairy needs younger people to consume more dairy.”
