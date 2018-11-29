Chobani Gimmies flavors

Crunch

The Greek yogurt with crunchy mix-ins (like a Flip) has a suggested retail price of $1.25 per 4-ounce serving.

Poppin’ Cotton Candy

Choco Chunk Cookie Dunk

Best Birthday Ever

Ooey Gooey S’More

Rainbow Sprinkle Cone

Milkshakes

These drinkable yogurts have a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a six-pack of 4-ounce containers.

Bizzy Buzzy Strawberry

Cookies & Cream Crush

Chillin’ Mint

Chocolate

Tubes

These squeezable yogurt tubes are lunchbox-sized (1.5 ounce each) and cost $4.29 for a 10-pack.

Super Berry Rocket

Creamy Orange Dreamy

Cherry Set Go

Pouches

These retail around $4.49 for a four-pack of 3.5-ounce squeezable pouches.