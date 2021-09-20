Chobani is making peanut butter to fight hunger

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is venturing into another new grocery store aisle.

On Monday, the food company announced its latest product, peanut butter flavored spreads.

Locally, the product will be available on shelves at Target. The spreads will not be made at the Twin Falls factory.

All profits from the new product will go to Edesia Nutrition, a nonprofit that fights hunger. Edesia produces Plumpy'Nut, a fortified peanut-butter paste that is used to treat malnutrition.

Chobani introduces paper cups Chobani oat blend yogurt will soon come in a paper cup.

The Chobani line is called "Chobani Ends Child Hunger."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Childhood hunger in the U.S. and malnutrition globally are dual crises, and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to take additional action through this beautiful partnership," said Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

The new product line will include spreads for adults and babies. The adult spreads have jar and squeeze pack options. The flavors include: peanut butter, cookie dough peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter.

Nationally, the line will be at a variety of retailers including: Stop and Shop, Wegmans, Publix, Harris Teeter, Target and FreshDirect.