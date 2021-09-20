 Skip to main content
Chobani is making peanut butter to fight hunger
Chobani is making peanut butter to fight hunger

Chobani peanut butter spreads

The new line of peanut butter flavored spreads from Chobani. They are partnering with Edesia Nutrition, a non profit, that focuses on combating malnutrition. 

 Hannah Ashton

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is venturing into another new grocery store aisle.

On Monday, the food company announced its latest product, peanut butter flavored spreads. 

Locally, the product will be available on shelves at Target. The spreads will not be made at the Twin Falls factory.

All profits from the new product will go to Edesia Nutrition, a nonprofit that fights hunger. Edesia produces Plumpy'Nut, a fortified peanut-butter paste that is used to treat malnutrition.

The Chobani line is called "Chobani Ends Child Hunger."

"Childhood hunger in the U.S. and malnutrition globally are dual crises, and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to take additional action through this beautiful partnership," said Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

The new product line will include spreads for adults and babies. The adult spreads have jar and squeeze pack options. The flavors include: peanut butter, cookie dough peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter.

Nationally, the line will be at a variety of retailers including: Stop and Shop, Wegmans, Publix, Harris Teeter, Target and FreshDirect.

Chobani now has a wide variety of products outside of yogurt including cold brew coffee, coffee creamers, oat products and probiotic drinks.

