Chobani introduces paper cups

TWIN FALLS — By the end of this year, consumers strolling the yogurt aisle will be able to buy oat yogurt in a paper cup.

Chobani will soon be the only major U.S. food maker with a paper yogurt cup, according to a company press release.

Chobani’s oat milk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers already come in recyclable paper-based packaging. Although other yogurt products will remain in the same cup, over time the company plans on moving more products to sustainable packaging that uses less plastic.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our planet,” said Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya. “People have been asking for a paper cup, and we welcome this challenge to start reducing our plastic use, and to spark a conversation about how we can drive change together.”

The cup is 80% paperboard with a thin plastic lining to maintain product quality. Although it is recyclable, the company is aware the U.S. recycling system is complex and recycling centers often have unique rules.

“Innovative packaging often challenges the current recycling capabilities across the U.S.,” Chobani said.

The company wants to advocate for improvements that expand the current recycling infrastructure.

