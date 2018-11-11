TWIN FALLS — Chobani’s factory in Twin Falls is making a new flavor of yogurt to bring awareness and raise money to help military families.
The company is announcing today its launch of “Hero Batch, Red, White and Blueberry” Greek yogurt for Veterans Day. Chobani plans to use the product to raise $1 million for Operation Homefront through a $500,000 company donation and additional company match up to $250,000 for people who donate via chobani.com/herobatch.
The new flavor was designed by veterans at Chobani and will be on shelves nationwide for about a year.
“Veteran’s Day gives us all a chance to honor this country’s heroes,” Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement. “We wanted to make something special with one goal: to say thank you to all who have served and to offer support to those who need it.”
Chobani says it wanted a no-strings-attached donation that would not be tied to how many units of Hero Batch are sold. The Red, White and Blueberries yogurt has vanilla flavored Greek yogurt with mixed berries on the bottom and a custom-designed camouflage packaging.
Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit that aims to build strong, stable and secure military families. It does this through permanent and transitional housing programs, critical financial assistance, toy and school supply drives, and holiday meal drives for military families. A lot of those served are medically retired or recently transitioned out of the military, Operation Homefront spokesman Mike Lahrman told the Times-News.
The organization came to Twin Falls for the first time on Nov. 6 and distributed tote bags with holiday meal items and gift cards to about 30 military members and their families.
“We’re trying to reach military families in cities of various sizes and markets,” Lahrman said.
Chobani helped with the Operation Homefront event at the National Guard Armory, he said.
Operation Homefront will use the money raised through Chobani to help its critical financial assistance programs. The organization has provided assistance to military families in times of need, especially after natural disasters such as Hurricanes Florence and Maria, Lahrman said. The nonprofit has fulfilled more than 40,000 critical financial assistance requests, providing families with nearly $25 million in support. One of the most common requests military families have each year is for food assistance.
“The more we got to know Operation Homefront the clearer it became that organizations like them need the attention of us all, and I’m really proud that these products will feature their name and their incredible work,” Ulukaya said.
