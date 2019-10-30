TWIN FALLS — Kirt Martin wants to see Hagerman High School’s one-of-a-kind agriculture and food science class continue to grow.
But that growth is going to be expensive. A $49,993 Chobani Community Impact Fund Grant, spread out over three years, could give the new class a big boost.
“We can’t do the program without the grants,” Martin said. “This money is imperative.”
Chobani announced Wednesday the grant recipients for its $200,000 Community Impact Fund in Twin Falls. The grants go toward organizations that foster economic development and entrepreneurship. This is the second year of the program, which gave out $100,000 in 2018.
“Hamdi (Ulukaya, Chobani’s CEO and founder) is just passionate about giving back to communities and investing in their success,” Chobani Director of Social Impact and Philanthropy Jason Rahlan said. “With these grants we’re hoping to fund the boldest, most passionate change makers throughout the Magic Valley.”
The Idaho Community Foundation helped connect Chobani with potential grant recipients. There were about 20 letters of intent for the funds, and 10 final applications. A committee of Chobani employees makes the selections.
“Chobani’s commitment and intention to really be community-based is really very impressive,” Idaho Community Foundation CEO Karen Bilowith said.
Last year, the first year of the program, some organizations were hesitant to apply because the funds only lasted one year. It can be daunting to launch a new program when there’s no permanent funding source to sustain it, Bilowith said.
There were five grant recipients this year.
Hagerman High School’s ag and food science program is the only class of its kind in Idaho. Students learn about food from farm, or hatchery, to table. The goal of the course is to teach kids valuable skills that will prepare them for jobs in the Magic Valley’s growing food industry. Students receive multiple food safety certifications upon completing the class.
Students also create food prep videos as part of the course. This grant will help pay for new tech equipment and will also be used to cover travel costs for field trips.
The program continues to grow, Martin said. Dual-accreditation with the College of Southern Idaho is in the works, and he’s working on raising money for an $800,000, 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
“It’s an honor that Chobani is part of this,” he said. “I respect them so much.”
The University of Idaho Extension received a $49,007 grant to be distributed over three years. That money will help bring Annie’s Project to the Magic Valley this winter. Annie’s Project strives to educate female farmers through female-only training classes.
Ashlee Westerhold is an economist with the University of Idaho Extension. She said that women can often find themselves running farms when men in the family die. Annie’s Project strives to give women the skills necessary to become more effective farm owners and partners.
There aren’t any Annie’s Project trainers in Idaho right now, so the Chobani grant will provide funding to bring national Annie’s Project trainers to the Gem State. Those trainers will train women to become class teachers. Once there are trained Idaho teachers the project should be able to get a foothold, Westerhold said.
“With this initial investment of getting the trainers here, we can now offer this training forever,” she said.
Annie’s Project will soon be offering courses for women in the Magic Valley, and the grant will also help make those courses more affordable.
Jannus Inc. works with financially limited families and individuals. The Chobani grant of $45,000 over two years will help pay for a part-time staff member dedicated to the Magic Valley. That investment will ultimately create new Magic Valley businesses and jobs according to a Chobani press release. Jannus Inc. is the only recipient that also received a Chobani Community Impact Grant last year.
The Community Council of Idaho will receive a one-year, $30,000 grant. Those funds will primarily go toward a comprehensive teacher training program that will offer child development associate credentials for those who plan on working in early childhood education. The funds will also be used to improve childcare offerings.
The Magic Valley Youth Foundation gives out annual microgrants, and will use its $30,000, one-year grant to fund young entrepreneurs between the ages of nine and 17 looking to start or expand a business. Many kids who take advantage of the foundation’s grants work in ag.
