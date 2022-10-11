Chobani gives $20k in scholarships to 4 Magic Valley students

Hayden Alves

Hayden Alves graduated from Filer High School and plans to pursue a degree in agribusiness: “I’ve always wanted to have my own dairy with my own family and teach my kids about dairy. My dad always told me, ‘You won’t work a day in your life if you love what you do.’ Every morning I enjoy getting up at 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m. and going to school right after I’ve been on the dairy and as soon as I get home, I’m right back on the dairy helping my dad, making sure the cows look good – things like that.”