Chobani gives $20k in scholarships to 4 Magic Valley students

MOSCOW — Four Magic Valley students, newly enrolled in the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, have earned $20,000 in scholarships through the Chobani Scholars program.
Graduates awarded were Averee Silva, a graduate of Jerome High School; Hayden Alves, Jerome High School; Brianna Leon, Minico High School; and Adyson Perke, Richfield High School.
Members of the fourth class of Chobani Scholars plan to major in agricultural economics and animal and veterinary science degrees. They are proud of their dairy upbringing and are eager to gain knowledge at U of I to help their family operations and the broader dairy industry. Some of them plan to eventually raise their own children on a family dairy.
College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Michael Parrella hopes the success of Chobani Scholars will spur other Idaho businesses and entities to establish similar agricultural scholarship programs. Such scholarships further the university’s mission as a land-grant institution to emphasize teaching of practical sciences, including agriculture.
“The ultimate goal of a land-grant university is to train students who pay that forward by staying in Idaho and contributing to the agricultural industry,” Parrella said. “The Chobani Scholars program is a model for that, supporting creative, young students from the Magic Valley with an interest in agriculture.”