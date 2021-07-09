 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chobani files paperwork for an IPO
0 comments
breaking top story

Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

{{featured_button_text}}
Chobani

Chobani operates the world's largest yogurt factory in Twin Falls.

 Courtesy

TWIN FALLS — Chobani took a major step toward becoming a publicly-traded company.

The food maker announced it filed a confidential draft registration statement for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company has not determined how many shares will be sold or the price range, it said in a statement released Tuesday. It said it plans to have an initial public offering once the SEC completes its review process.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The company could be valued at more than $10 billion, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

Chobani employs more than 900 people in the Magic Valley at what it says is the world’s largest yogurt factory.

A company spokesperson declined to release any other information about the move.

1:02 Chobani Zero Sugar
1:02 Chobani Zero Sugar
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UAE introduces the Arab first female astronaut

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News