Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

TWIN FALLS — Chobani took a major step toward becoming a publicly-traded company.

The food maker announced it filed a confidential draft registration statement for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company has not determined how many shares will be sold or the price range, it said in a statement released Tuesday. It said it plans to have an initial public offering once the SEC completes its review process.

The company could be valued at more than $10 billion, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

Chobani employs more than 900 people in the Magic Valley at what it says is the world’s largest yogurt factory.

A company spokesperson declined to release any other information about the move.

