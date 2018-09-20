NEW YORK — Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya doesn’t want to sell out to a large company.
Ulukaya spoke to Recode this week during the Code Commerce media and tech conference in New York City. He talked about how small companies become part of larger conglomerates over time.
When Recode Editor at Large Kara Swisher asked if he would imagine going public, Ulukaya responded, “I do sometimes. When I read about Elon Musk and all that kind of stuff, I sometimes say maybe not.”
But as a tool to expand Chobani, he said, he would consider it.
In spring 2016, Chobani announced that its employees would receive an ownership stake of 10 percent of the company's future value if it ever sells or goes public.
Ulukaya said during the interview this week that he wouldn’t ever sell out to a large company.
“The reason I have so much pain is I because I choose the difficult way,” he said. “The easy way is you take the money, you go sailing. The most difficult way is to try to compete with the guy who’s going to say ‘You either sell to me or I make the same thing, and I make billions.’”
Ulukaya also addressed questions about hiring refugees and his response to verbal attacks in a charged political climate.
“Yes, worry was there — but you still do the right thing,” he said.
Swisher also questioned Ulukaya about what he thinks of the future of supermarkets and plant-based yogurts.
Watch the full interview here:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.