Chobani awards $200K to five Magic Valley organizations

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Kid Market has a goal of hosting four markets in 2022. Typically, they have enough funding to host one or two each year.

A $25,000 grant from the Chobani Community Impact Fund will help them accomplish that goal.

“We will be able to reach more kids and reach the ones who want to embrace the idea of starting a business,” said Kristen Fancom, the market’s vice president. “We want to open a fire inside of kids that have an entrepreneurial spirit inside of them.”

The group was one of five Magic Valley organizations that received funding, Chobani announced on Oct. 19. In addition to adding more market days, the group also wants to provide financial education classes for kids who want to learn how to manage their money.

“We run solely on sponsorship money from community businesses and that goes towards advertising and running the market, there is not a lot extra leftover,” Fancom said.

Since it’s community impact fund started in 2018, Chobani has awarded $1.4 million in grants to 30 organizations in Idaho and central New York, where Chobani’s other plant is located.