Chobani awards $200K to five Magic Valley organizations

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Kid Market has a goal of hosting four markets in 2022. Typically, they have enough funding to host one or two each year.
A $25,000 grant from the Chobani Community Impact Fund will help them accomplish that goal.
“We will be able to reach more kids and reach the ones who want to embrace the idea of starting a business,” said Kristen Fancom, the market’s vice president. “We want to open a fire inside of kids that have an entrepreneurial spirit inside of them.”
The group was one of five Magic Valley organizations that received funding, Chobani announced on Oct. 19. In addition to adding more market days, the group also wants to provide financial education classes for kids who want to learn how to manage their money.
“We run solely on sponsorship money from community businesses and that goes towards advertising and running the market, there is not a lot extra leftover,” Fancom said.
Since it’s community impact fund started in 2018, Chobani has awarded $1.4 million in grants to 30 organizations in Idaho and central New York, where Chobani’s other plant is located.
“We know what it’s like for an entrepreneur to have a big dream but need a little financial boost to make it a reality. This is exactly how Chobani was founded,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani president and chief operating officer, in a statement.
Here are the other four grant recipients:
Lincoln County Youth Commission
Launched in 2020, this organization will use a $50,000 grant to help start a program focusing on entrepreneurship. A group of 15 youth will receive help creating a business, developing a marketing strategy and preparing their product or service for the market.
Jannus Inc. Economic Opportunity
This nonprofit aims to help increase financial knowledge to help individuals grow. A $50,000 grant will support a community development imitative that helps underserved and vulnerable people reach financial health and durability by offering microloans, emergency personal loans, credit education, mentoring, and coaching.
Latinos In Action
Working to encourage Latino high school students to go to college, this group received a $45,000 grant that will help their staff reach an additional three new schools in the Magic Valley.
Recovery In Motion
This group focuses on assisting those recuperating from mental health and/or substance abuse disorders to rejoin their communities. With a $30,000 grant the group will train and certify three peer support specialists to provide free resources and increase clients’ chances at employment.