Chobani applies for water permit in aquifer project

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is moving forward with its aquifer storage and recovery project.
The food company applied in June for a water appropriation permit with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Started in 2020, this is part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment project that will last through 2024.
“That’s why we’ve submitted this application, to keep moving forward on this exciting project designed to return more water back to the environment than the amount we use,” Chobani said in a statement.
The permit proposes the diversion of up to 3 cubic feet per second of water for industrial use. The application Chobani filed with the Idaho Department of Water Resources says that equals about 2 million gallons per day.
Up to four new wells will be drilled at the site as points of diversion. The application mentions that mitigation will include injection of the plant’s advanced treated effluent back into the aquifer through the wells.
Aquifer storage and recharge is used to store water when surface water supplies are readily available or demand is low. The water is then recovered when surface water supplies are unavailable or demand is high, according to the permit application filed by Chobani.
The company plans to inject, or recharge, water into the aquifer at an amount that is equal to or exceeds the volume of water pumped from the aquifer, according to the permit application.
“Chobani has a goal of installing the equivalent of its own municipal water system to make it possible to purify and recycle the water used in our facility,” the company said in its statement.
Currently, Chobani returns the majority of water it uses to Twin Falls for treatment. Any water not returned to the city is recaptured and reused, the company statement said.
The public has until July 19 to file a protest against the approval of the application along with a protest fee of $25. Protests are filed with the Director, Department of Water Resources Southern Region, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 500, Twin Falls. A copy of the protest must also be sent to the applicant.
A VICE documentary takes a look at Hamdi Ulukaya's decisions to put profit second and the importance of refugees in America.