Chobani applies for water permit in aquifer project

Full Chobani statement

We know water is a vital resource. We return the majority of the water we use to the municipality of Twin Falls for treatment. What we don’t send to the municipality, we recapture and reuse. But Chobani has a goal of installing the equivalent of its own municipal water system to make it possible to purify and recycle the water used in our facility. This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment project started in 2020 and will go through 2024. It is an opportunity to embrace cutting edge technology with the goal of being self-sufficient, which benefits the Magic Valley community and the environment.

That’s why we’ve submitted this application to keep moving forward on this exciting project designed to return more water back to the environment than the amount we use.

We’ll continue to invest tens of millions of dollars in this effort because we don’t want to just make incremental improvement. We want to make a big change.

We know water is a vital resource. We return the majority of the water we use to the municipality of Twin Falls for treatment. What we don’t send to the municipality, we recapture and reuse. But Chobani has a goal of installing the equivalent of its own municipal water system to make it possible to purify and recycle the water used in our facility. This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment project started in 2020 and will go through 2024. It is an opportunity to embrace cutting edge technology with the goal of being self-sufficient, which benefits the Magic Valley community and the environment.

That’s why we’ve submitted this application to keep moving forward on this exciting project designed to return more water back to the environment than the amount we use.

We’ll continue to invest tens of millions of dollars in this effort because we don’t want to just make incremental improvement. We want to make a big change.