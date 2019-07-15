{{featured_button_text}}
Long Legacy Chiropractic

Twins Tyler Long, left, and Tyson Long talk about becoming chiropractors like their father July 3 at Long Legacy Chiropractic in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twins Tyler and Tyson Long surprised their parents at birth.

“He was the accident. I was the surprise,” Tyson Long said.

Their father, David Long, was attending chiropractic school when the pair was born. He went on to have a practice, Caring Chiropractic, in Twin Falls for more than 20 years.

Growing up, the twins would go into their father’s office and clean on weekends, Tyson Long recalled. He remembers being there on weekday evenings, too.

Their memories of David Long going to rodeos to treat injured cowboys are still vivid.

“He was the only medical professional there in those days,” Tyler Long said.

That was a key reason they both decided to pursue a career as chiropractors.

“It was something we always wanted to do, since sixth grade,” Tyson Long said.

“Our original plan was to finish school and go into practice with our dad,” his twin brother said.

Long Legacy Chiropractic

Tyler Long listens to his brother Tyson Long (not shown) talk about their journey to becoming chiropractors July 3 at Long Legacy Chiropractic in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Their hopes of joining their father’s practice, though, took an unexpected turn. David Long died in 2012 at the age of 56. He’d suffered an aortic dissection.

“It was pretty sudden,” Tyson Long said.

If their father had experienced symptoms beforehand, treatment would have been possible, Tyler Long said. He had no symptoms, however.

The family, which also includes an older brother and two youngster sisters, was devastated by the loss.

The twins were enrolled at Utah State University and worked a summer job in North Carolina. They left their studies to returned ho me and assist their mother.

David Long’s practice was sold to family friend Josh Olsen and is now Olsen Chiropractic.

They’d already attended the College of Southern Idaho and gone on missions for their church — Tyson Long to Tampa, Florida, and Tyler Long to Minnesota.

They spent time as part of the crew that built the Chobani plant, too.

When the twins decided to continue their education, they transferred back to CSI before advancing to the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon.

They graduated in December, received their licenses, and opened Long Legacy Chiropractic in March.

“We’ve been super lucky with everything,” said Tyler Long. “We always wanted to come back to Twin.”

Tyson Long concurred.

“We’ve been blessed,” he said.

Their father’s collection of books, wall charts, photos and even his notes from chiropractic school adorn the space. One frame includes pictures of David Long, the twins and their brother Trevor Long from their days playing football.

Another photo is of Lou Ferrigno, autographed to David Long, who was a big fan of the “Incredible Hulk” actor.

The charts, which might seem dated, assist the twins in educating their patients about procedures.

Long Legacy Chiropractic

A 1923 book on chiropractic practices is pulled out from Tyler and Tyson Long's library July 3 at Long Legacy Chiropractic in Twin Falls. The book belonged to their late father.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

“Education leads to future health,” Tyler Long said.

The twins used their father’s portable adjustment table in the office for about six weeks, while they were waiting for their new equipment to arrive.

The “overflow room” — available for walk-in patients — features David Long’s Zenith flexion distraction table, used primarily for spinal adjustments.

Like their father, the twins make their skills available at area rodeos, often in conjunction with Dr. Chad Johnson, who brings the St. Luke’s Sports Medicine trailer.

“Chad’s a friend,” Tyler Long said.

Johnson values the Longs’ participating in providing treatment for rodeo injuries.

“I have known the Long family for years on a personal basis,” Johnson said. “They have been easy to work with at these events and the services they offer are a good compliment to my skills as a sports medicine physician to the rodeo athletes.”

The Long twins remain involved in athletics, coaching track and field and football in area schools. They plan to keep their father’s legacy going for many years to come.

