Chipping away at time: A Q&A with geologist Shawn Willsey

Geologist Shawn Willsey talks about the Snake River Canyon like a detective would about a crime scene. Looking at the type of rock that turns up and how it is oriented can say a lot about what happened there so many years ago. Willsey mentions that many earth processes take time while others can be sudden and violent like the Lake Bonneville Flood.

Times-News photojournalist Drew Nash sat down with the geologist to talk about life in the classroom, out in the field and how they work together in his latest Expert’s Corner.

Times-News (TN): How did you first get interested in geology?

Shawn Willsey (SW): My third year of college when I took my first geology course is when I was really hooked. Looking back, as a kid, I was always interested in maps and landscapes. I was curious about why mountains and rivers were in some places and not others.

TN: What’s something you wish you’d known when you first started out.

SW: Assuming you mean starting out as a geology major, I wish I would have thought more about possible careers in geology. At the time, I was just interested in learning geology and never considered (at least initially) where it would take me or how it would translate into a career. It would have been good to be exposed to a variety of geoscience careers at that time.

TN: How long have you been doing geology?

SW: I have been a geologist for 25 years and a licensed professional geologist in Idaho for 15 years.

TN: What types of careers are out there for geologists?

SW: In general, there are four main tracks for geologists:

Mining, including oil and gas, coal, metals (gold, silver, copper, cobalt, lead, etc.)

Government (U.S.Geological Survey

, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service)

Private sector (environmental firms and groundwater work)

Research and academia

TN: What’s the best part about what you do?

SW: I love working with students to help them use geology to solve problems and decipher the Earth’s history. Being a geologist allows me to “see” the story of mountains, canyons, rocks, etc.

TN: Walk me through a typical day as a geologist.

SW: Wow, it varies depending on the specific career and such. Today, a lot of geologists split their time between office work and fieldwork. Fieldwork usually consists of geologic mapping, which involves identifying rocks, folds, and faults on the ground and plotting them on maps. Fieldwork also can involve sampling rocks for further analysis and figuring out field relationships between rocks (such as which layer is older). Office work can include compiling data into maps, cross-sections, and other graphics, along with writing reports and other written communication.

TN: What kind of gear does a geologist typically carry?

SW: For fieldwork, geologists typically carry a rock hammer, hand lens (magnifying glass), pencil, field book, and Brunton compass (for measuring rock orientations). In today’s world, many geologists also use electronic tablets as well.

TN: What is the most interesting thing you’ve found out about how the earth works through geology?

SW: Hmm. The Earth is pretty awesome. I think all Earth processes are pretty interesting but I suppose I am most interested in how most geologic processes are slow and take a long time, yet some geologic events are sudden and violent and make a significant mark on the landscape. A good example is the Bonneville Flood and the Snake River canyon. Most of the Snake River canyon’s history involved slow downcutting by the Snake River but the Bonneville Flood dramatically altered the canyon landscape (widening and deepening it) over just a few weeks to months.

TN: What are some of the oldest rocks you’ve found in Idaho and how do those compare with others around the world?

SW: The oldest rocks in Idaho are 2.5 billion-year-old granite and metamorphic rocks, called basement rocks. These rocks are part of the original, ancient core of North America. Near Twin Falls, these rocks are exposed in the Albion Mountains (south of Burley) and City of Rocks. The oldest rocks in North America are about 4.2 billion years old and in Canada. In general, these old rocks are not common as they are either buried, eroded, metamorphosed, or melted.

TN: What are some of the methods you use to understand the earth’s structure?

SW: Geologic maps show the distribution of rocks and structures on the surface. Rock identification is also important. Understanding Earth processes is very important along with how to interpret the spatial relationships between rocks, faults, etc. in terms of figuring out what is older, younger, etc.

TN: Other than having a geology degree, what are some other things people should learn to better understand the field of geology?

SW: With a basic understating of a few rock types and a solid knowledge base of geologic processes, people can understand how the Earth works and can interpret landscapes on their own. I think a genuine curiosity and good observation skills are a great start. Then, by knowing a bit of geology, you can do quite a bit.

TN: What made you decide to write books on the subject of geology?

SW: A lack of material available to the public about the fascinating geology of southern Idaho was the main reason I wrote books on Idaho geology. I wanted to share these amazing stories of Idaho’s rocks and landscapes with others in a way they could understand and appreciate. I think there are still other opportunities and ways to engage the public with Idaho’s geology through the use of QR codes/videos, etc.

TN: What made you get into creating videos concerning geology?

SW: The YouTube videos I post are an extension of the book writing and other outreach efforts to share geology with the public. During the spring of 2020 as the pandemic began, I began recording short, field-based videos that explain a particular location or geologic feature. As I travel, these have been a fun way to bring the geology to my students and other interested folks.

TN: Is there anything else you’d like people to know about the field of geology?

SW: In today’s world of YouTube, online books/articles, and multiple media platforms, there are more venues to learn geology than ever before. If you are interested, there are lots of options. Geology is an amazing discipline and I have enjoyed every day of being a geologist. The challenges and riddles are always changing. Never a dull moment!

