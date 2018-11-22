Want to contribute?

Volunteer opportunities or in-kind donations are always needed, said Rising Stars director Marni Porath. But financial support is the key to keeping the program going.

Capital fund donation — Capital funds are needed to help us complete our indoor arena complex building project. Make a designated donation toward the capital fund to help Rising Stars meet its goals.

Individual or corporate giving — Make a donation of any amount or sponsor an event.

Sponsor a therapeutic riding participant ($350) — A 11-week session of therapeutic riding costs about $450 per rider. Only about $100 of the cost is passed on to the rider, so the remainder is covered through program donations, grants, and fundraising. A donation of $350 will sponsor one rider for an 11-week session.

Sponsor a hippotherapy client ($800) — A 12-week session of equine-assisted therapy costs about $800 per client. This covers the cost of the therapist and associated fees, leaving just $5 cost to the client per therapy session.

Sponsor a horse ($2,500) — Feed, maintenance and veterinarian care for the horses are some of Rising Stars' biggest expenses.

Feed a horse ($1,000) — Provide feed for one horse for a year.

Farrier services ($500) — Keep a horse shod for a year.