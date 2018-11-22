TWIN FALLS — On a sunny Wednesday, Hunter Swensen sat on his therapy horse, Chester, while a group of volunteers kept him upright in the saddle.
With all the strength he could muster, Hunter reached high into the air and dropped a small ball into a slinky tube. He watched the ball bounce and meander through the tube and drop into a pail. Cheers erupted from the volunteers and a giant smile spread across the 19-year-old's face.
Hunter is one of 90 clients Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center serves each week during the summer.
"What do you tell Chester now?" Rising Stars founder and director Marni Porath asked Hunter.
"Walk on, Chester," Hunter said slowly, and the horse — surrounded by volunteers Shanna Wetzstein, Stephanie Carter, and Jerry Dickard — stepped forward.
"I've been here from the beginning," Carter said. "I love seeing the kids — the smiles, the laughs, the giggles — it makes me smile."
Wetzstein has volunteered for three years at Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.
"It's fun to watch the horses and kids bond," Wetzstein said as Dickard and Porath helped Hunter out of the saddle.
How does it work?
When Lacie Johnson's daughter Trinity was born 11 years ago, doctors told Johnson her daughter would never walk. Now, after four years of therapeutic riding, Trinity reins "Foss" around Rising Stars Ranch like she owns the place.
Riding has built up Trinity's physical strength and coordination and has helped her to focus and follow two-step directions, her mother said. At first, Trinity needed "sidewalkers" to support her in the saddle, but today she rides solo.
Riding and grooming horses has also built Trinity's empathy for other animals, Lacie Johnson said, as she watched her daughter softly brush Foss after removing the saddle.
Clients love the therapy because it's something they can control, Wetzstein said.
"So much in their lives is out of their control," she said. "Riding gives them a sense of independence and they often become more expressive."
Riding also builds their core strength and sense of balance, and loosens their hips, Wetzstein said.
Volunteer Melody Lenkner is at a loss to explain it, but the retired speech therapist has seen children come to the program using very few words, "who are now talking to us," she said. "Autistic children — kids who never made eye contact — are interacting."
'Kids and horses'
Bob Rynbrand is another longtime volunteer with Rising Stars. He's seen the organization grow from a fledgling operation having little tack and only a few horses to a full-blown therapeutic facility.
"When I first heard of the group, I said, 'Huh, kids and horses.'" Rynbrand said. "'I can do that.'"
He's amazed at the progress the organization has made with adults.
"Remember, we are not 'giving pony rides,'" the group's website says. "We are helping people to 'reach beyond the reins of limitation.'”
Rising Stars is a nonprofit organization offering equine therapeutic riding and hippotherapy (equine therapy assisted by occupational, speech and physical therapists) to children and adults with disabilities throughout south-central Idaho. The group is funded nearly entirely by grants and donations, with only 5 percent of its income coming from program fees. All donations are tax deductible.
The program benefits families dealing with:
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Muscular Dystrophy
- Cerebral Palsy Syndrome
- Autism
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- Visual Impairment
- Learning Disabilities
Lenkner began volunteering a few years back, as a sidewalker, she said. "But I was too short for the job."
Now she volunteers by writing grants and helping with the long-range planning.
"They (Rising Stars) accomplished everything they set out to do in their first plan," Lenkner said, including purchasing the group's own facility last year. "It's an absolutely awesome organization."
Now that the new facility — Rising Stars Ranch on 3500 North, southwest of Twin Falls — is up and running, the group is working on a new long-range plan, Lenkner said.
Volunteers, including Lenkner and her husband, retired veterinarian Charles Lenkner, are still building fences and making other improvements at the site.
The next big project is to raise money for an indoor arena to serve clients in the winter, Porath said. Eventually, the group will develop a riding path around the property.
While Rising Stars Ranch couldn't function without volunteers, it also needs financial assistance, she said. Therapy horses have to be fed and cared for every day — to the tune of $2,500 per year.
"Every penny donated goes toward the cause," Melody Lenkner said.
Rynbrand, 74, says as long as he can find his car keys, he'll keep volunteering.
"I scoop poop. I hug riders, wipe noses and kiss horses."
