Childhood obesity: Parents encourage prevention over cure

TWIN FALLS — Tiffany Scott makes an effort every day to engage her children in activity to keep them fit.

Scott, 39, of Twin Falls battled obesity as an adult stemming from a malfunctioning thyroid gland, which was later removed due to cancer.

Six years ago she lost 110 pounds and became a cross fit personal trainer.

“The key to keeping kids active is helping them find an activity they enjoy,” Scott said. “That’s advice that I give to both adults and children. If they like it, they will continue to do it.”

Scott knows the very real struggles parents face getting their children off electronic devices and involved in something where they move their bodies. She has three children: Serenity Carder, 12; Shawn Carder, 10; and Daniel Scott, 3.

“There is so much fear in the world that parents are afraid to even let their kids walk to school,” she said. “When I was a kid we walked to school.”

Scott said she follows her pediatrician’s advice to limit her children’s screen time to one hour a day and then it’s time for physical activity. They can earn more screen time by being more physical.

“That way it balances out,” she said.

Lacey Aslett of Twin Falls, also a personal trainer, has worked with older teens to train for sports but also some who just wanted to get healthier.

“Childhood obesity is on the rise and it’s very serious in my opinion and from the research I’ve done,” the 34-year-old mother of three said. “It seems to me that many parents lack education on what is healthy and nutritious.”

Many parents, Aslett said, do not seem to emphasize the importance of keeping their children active after they have sat at their desks all day at school.

“My 8-year-old has P.E. once a week at school and that’s just not enough,” she said. “We have to make sure they are being active and advocate for that.”

Aslett agrees that finding activities children enjoy is the best way to keep them active.

“And sometimes you just need to make them go outside and play,” she said.

Aslett also puts limits on the amount of time her children can spend on electronic devices.

“When that time is over I help them find something that they want to do. Sometimes that’s just playing with the puppies,” she said.

Aslett said parents have to be consistent and reinforce those rules because their children will receive pressure from their friends who may be online playing games.

Good nutrition is also important in their home, which includes a protein with each meal and a variety of complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables.

She also packs her children a cold lunch on school days.

“I know those school lunches are supposed to be healthy but they are not up to my standards,” Aslett said.

She also limits the processed foods and sugars her children eat and they have to ask for treats and they are not allowed to help themselves to the snacks in the pantry. She also monitors their portion sizes.

The best advice she gives to a parent with a child struggling to normalize their weight is to seek professional help and a good support system.