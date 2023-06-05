A child died after colliding with a car Monday in Jerome, police say.

Just before 2 p.m., a 72-year-old Jerome woman was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee south North Fillmore Street near Sixth Avenue East when the child ran into the roadway and collided with her car, the Idaho State Police said in a statement.

The child was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt. The road was blocked for nearly four hours, the ISP statement says.

The crash is under investigation by the ISP.