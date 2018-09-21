Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Vigil for Ruya Kadir
Camille Flournoy tosses rose petals to the wind as part of a vigil for 3-year-old Ruya Kadir July 11 at the Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Kadir was stabbed to death at her third birthday party in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Chief photographer Drew Nash was awarded first place in the National Press Photographers Association’s regional contest for July. The photograph, entered in the general news category, shows Camille Flournoy tossing rose petals to the wind as part of a vigil for 3-year-old Ruya Kadir who had been stabbed at her birthday party in Boise.

The Northwest region consists of work published in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon Territory.

Nash is currently ranked 23rd in the region while staff photographer Pat Sutphin is 29th. Photographers accumulate points by entering and placing in seven different categories over the course of the year.

